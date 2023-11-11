Popular Portsmouth Tesco worker treated to surprise send-off after retiring from store after 37 years
Lyn Bloodworth, 71, of Paulsgrove, can now put her feet up after working at Tesco in Cosham for nearly four decades.
Colleagues, past and present, as well as friends and well-wishers paid tribute to Lyn’s incredible stint at the High Street store.
Lyn admitted she was caught out by the secretly arranged bash to honour her efforts. Lyn said: “I’ve worked here for 37 years. It’s been a pleasure, I’ve enjoyed it and made some lovely friends with colleagues and customers. It’s a lovely place. I will miss it but it’s time to go.”
Speaking of how the surprise unfolded, she added: “I came into work and was told to go upstairs and everyone was here including colleagues who worked here years ago. It was a real surprise and overwhelming but lovely.”
Rob Milner, the former store manager who is now located in Whiteley, said: “Lyn has worked in the Cosham branch for the past 37 Years, has worked in many roles and is a committed, loyal member of the team.
“She has played an integral role in the success of the store over the years and her retirement will leave a huge gap as her experience and knowledge of the shop was second to none. She will be missed by everyone as she is part of the Tesco family.
“The turn out for her retirement party was fantastic and testament to the impression she has left on us all. Colleagues and managers from the last 20 years were there to wish her well and thank her for her service. Lyn has decided to step back and enjoy life and time with her family. A well earned rest.”