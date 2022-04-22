Bolly Saffova-Said and her husband Zed are set for an emotional final day after seven years at Hundred Acre Wood, West Walk, at the Forest of Bere in Wickham on Sunday.

The Forestry Commission has come under fire for booting the couple from their successful long-standing pitch they have built-up and replacing it with Seahorse Café Bar.

Bolly and Zen from Hundred Acre Wood

The Southsea couple have become renowned for their efforts in protecting the forest, saving lost dogs and helping vulnerable people with a friendly ear, not to mention their service of delicious food and drink - resulting in widespread support from outraged residents.

The friendly couple, who have run their Great Big Food Company trailer seven days a week, will say goodbye from the in-demand spot despite a passionate campaign from supporters to keep them there.

Around 1,500 people have signed an online and paper petition to stop them being axed but have been met with a wall of ‘silence’ from the Forestry Commission.

The government department has stood firm amid accusations of greed and failure to listen to locals and do what is right for the land.

To add insult to injury, the Forestry Commission has not even offered a new site to Bolly and Zed or thanked them for their work in transforming the site.

Devastated Bolly, 40, said: ‘The support we’ve had from all the people has been overwhelming. We were like “wow” with what everyone has said and done for us.

‘Everyone keeps asking where we will go so they can come to us but we don’t know yet what we will do. People are giving us best wishes cards and some people who had not heard and visited over Easter were in disbelief to find out we are leaving.

‘We would like to stay in the area because we have made so many good friends who have become like our family. We will look around for somewhere.’

Speaking of the Forestry Commission’s deafening silence, Bolly said: ‘We’ve still not heard anything from them. I was hoping we would hear something from them to move to a new site after giving so much. I’m amazed at their silence.

‘I’m still in shock that we are leaving after seven years. I’m not over it yet. We loved working here and creating a community.’

Supporters are expected to drop in on Sunday for a final time before Bolly and Zed leave.

The Forestry Commission previously said: ‘We’re disappointed that Bolly and Zed were not successful in their recent application. It was a very difficult decision for us, as the calibre of other mobile café operators was very high indeed.

‘We’ve enjoyed working with Bolly and Zed and know that many visitors to our woodland will miss seeing them regularly, serving snacks and giving a friendly welcome.

‘Forestry England must retender its business partnerships periodically and the current agreement with the existing mobile café operator had expired. The new business operator was procured through a fair and open competition. The new catering operator is due to start on April 25, called Seahorse Café Bar.’

