A committee is collecting donations to support the 25th annual November 5 Stockheath Fireworks Display.

Craig Cockram, 54, the chair of Friends of Stockheath Common, is the fireworks pyrotechnic and has been involved since the beginning.

He said: ‘The community firework display we host each year has always received many positive comments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stockheath Common fireworks in 2018. Picture: Sarah Standing (180814-8836)

‘Therefore, it seems that now, at this particularly crazy time, we need such a celebration more than ever before.

‘We are looking forward to something exciting that will bring us together following the pandemic.’

Along with his fellow committee members, Craig is asking the community to show its support for the fireworks display by helping to raise the £1,700 needed to hit the overall £12,000 fundraising target.

Donna Williams (54), Craig Cockram (54 - Chair, Friends of Stockheath Common Fireworks) and Sarah Burt (37 - Vice Chair). Picture: Mike Cooter (170921)

Craig is coordinating the event alongside vice chair Sarah Burt, 37, who lives in Havant.

Sarah said: ‘Each year it’s getting dearer and dearer to put the show on because costs are rising.’

There will be a fundraising event held on Saturday, September 25, between 2pm and 8pm at the Heron Pub in Petersfield Road, which is a sponsor of the fireworks.

It is a free family event including a DJ and a bouncy castle.

Committee member Donna Williams, 54, said: ‘Fireworks have been going on on the common for many years.

‘Everyone in the community looks forward to November 5.’

To make a donation visit gofundme.com/f/the-friends-of-havant-stockheath-fireworks-2021.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron