Popular Stockheath Common fireworks display in Leigh Park will be back for 2021
FUNDRAISING has begun to host an annual fireworks display at Stockheath Common, with organisers set to throw a family fun day to help meet costs.
A committee is collecting donations to support the 25th annual November 5 Stockheath Fireworks Display.
Craig Cockram, 54, the chair of Friends of Stockheath Common, is the fireworks pyrotechnic and has been involved since the beginning.
He said: ‘The community firework display we host each year has always received many positive comments.
Read More
‘Therefore, it seems that now, at this particularly crazy time, we need such a celebration more than ever before.
‘We are looking forward to something exciting that will bring us together following the pandemic.’
Along with his fellow committee members, Craig is asking the community to show its support for the fireworks display by helping to raise the £1,700 needed to hit the overall £12,000 fundraising target.
Craig is coordinating the event alongside vice chair Sarah Burt, 37, who lives in Havant.
Sarah said: ‘Each year it’s getting dearer and dearer to put the show on because costs are rising.’
There will be a fundraising event held on Saturday, September 25, between 2pm and 8pm at the Heron Pub in Petersfield Road, which is a sponsor of the fireworks.
It is a free family event including a DJ and a bouncy castle.
Committee member Donna Williams, 54, said: ‘Fireworks have been going on on the common for many years.
‘Everyone in the community looks forward to November 5.’
To make a donation visit gofundme.com/f/the-friends-of-havant-stockheath-fireworks-2021.