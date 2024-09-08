Port Solent 999 Day: Family fun as community comes out to meet emergency service heroes - In pictures

By Joe Williams
Published 8th Sep 2024, 14:49 BST
Families took the opportunity to meet emergency service heroes in a day of entertainment at Port Solent.

The annual Port Solent 999 Day took place on Saturday, September 7, as families flocked to learn more about the emergency services and the people that are there to help us in times of need. A number of activities were available on the day including trying your hand at using a fire hose and perusing an impressive line-up of emergency vehicles modern and old.

Representatives of Hampshire Fire & Rescue, Raynet (Emergency Communications Service), Hampshire Police, the RNLI, South Coast Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance were on hand to speak to the community about the work they do.

Here are 16 pictures of a fantastic day at Port Solent:

Caleb, 8, found himself behind bars at the Port Solent 999 Day. Photos by Alex Shute

1. Ports Solent 999 Day

Caleb, 8, found himself behind bars at the Port Solent 999 Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
PC Rory Davies and PCSO Rebecca Hambrook attended the 999 Day at Port Solent to speak to the local community about their roles. Photos by Alex Shute

2. Port Solent 999 Day

PC Rory Davies and PCSO Rebecca Hambrook attended the 999 Day at Port Solent to speak to the local community about their roles. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Walter Shute, 3, has a check-up in the display ambulance at Port Solent 999 Day. Photos by Alex Shute

3. Port Solent 999 Day

Walter Shute, 3, has a check-up in the display ambulance at Port Solent 999 Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Walter Shute, 3, helps putting out fires at the Port Solent 999 Day. Photos by Alex Shute

4. Port Solent 999 Day

Walter Shute, 3, helps putting out fires at the Port Solent 999 Day. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Port SolentRepresentativesHampshireRNLI
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice