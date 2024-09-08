The annual Port Solent 999 Day took place on Saturday, September 7, as families flocked to learn more about the emergency services and the people that are there to help us in times of need. A number of activities were available on the day including trying your hand at using a fire hose and perusing an impressive line-up of emergency vehicles modern and old.
Representatives of Hampshire Fire & Rescue, Raynet (Emergency Communications Service), Hampshire Police, the RNLI, South Coast Ambulance Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance were on hand to speak to the community about the work they do.
Here are 16 pictures of a fantastic day at Port Solent:
