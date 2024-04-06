Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Port Solent Car Meet organiser Jason White with his dog Muttley. Picture: Stuart Martin

Jason White, who was in The News last month after claiming he was “harassed” when turning away people from the Port Solent Car Meet, has now been involved in another row with Ryanair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old, who has a Blue Badge for a disability, has been locked in a dispute with Ryanair over him being told to pay £80 for extra leg space on a flight from Bournemouth to Alicante.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason’s GP wrote to Ryanair explaining he has complex regional pain syndrome and would “need extra legroom seats when flying” on the flight in April. The Equality Advisory and Support Service (EASS) also wrote to the travel firm calling for them to cover his costs for extra legroom.

Jason claimed he had been a victim of “discrimination regarding my disability and (Ryanair) refusing reasonable measures”. However, Ryanair stood firm and denied any wrongdoing.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This passenger was not ‘discriminated against’ nor is he ‘entitled to extra leg room on a flight because of his disability’. Should this passenger wish to book extra legroom for his flight from Bournemouth to Alicante, he can do so for the relevant fee just like every other passenger.”

After looking into matters Jason later admitted he didn’t have a leg to stand on in the dispute. He said: “Ryanair is not a UK registered airline so they can do what they want. I will have to pay for extra legroom seats. There's nothing anybody can do about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the blow, Jason was subsequently boosted when his travel agent firm stepped in to cover the fee.

The dispute comes as Jason, of Fareham, was involved in a bitter row last month after claiming he was “abused” and “harassed” by people who turned up to his Port Solent car meet at the marina boardwalk. He told The News some of the group were previously banned due to their cars not meeting the strict criteria and for doing “popping, banging and revving”.

Mike Wake, who organises Low, Loud and Proud (LLP) static car meets, was among those to gatecrash the event to “make a stand” and show solidarity to friends he says were unfairly banned despite meeting the criteria of the Port Solent event.

Mike, who said he was acting in a personal capacity and not as part of LLP, told The News they had been on the receiving end of “abuse” and felt “discriminated” against when previously being turned away at the Port Solent event.