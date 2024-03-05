Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police at Port Solent car meet on March 3

A "Fast and Furious" row has erupted after Jason White, who runs the regular car meets at the marina Boardwalk car park, has claimed he was “abused” and “harassed” by people who turned up to the event on Sunday. He told The News some of the group were previously banned due to their cars not meeting the strict criteria and for doing “popping, banging and revving”.

Meanwhile, Mike Wake, who organises Low, Loud and Proud (LLP) static car meets, was among those to gatecrash the event to “make a stand” and show solidarity to friends he says were unfairly banned despite meeting the criteria of the Port Solent event. Mike, who says he was acting in a personal capacity and not as part of LLP, told The News they had been on the receiving end of “abuse” and felt “discriminated” against when previously being turned away at the Port Solent event.

Jason said: “They turned up early on Sunday after posting on Facebook threatening to trash the Port Solent car meet. They had about 30 cars and they told security they were going to cause me as much inconvenience as possible.

“We made the police aware but they couldn’t do much as it’s a public car park. The group were being abusive to me and people that came to the event and were causing disruption by popping and banging in their cars.

“A motorbike nearly ran me and a marshal over. They even had the audacity to give me a flyer to say they would be back next week.

“They have been slagging me off and harassing me because I previously turned some of their cars away. They wanted to disrupt our car meet which is one of the only legitimate ones around. It was intimidating.”

Mike, responding to Jason’s claims, said friends were previously turned away despite meeting the criteria. “We went there to prove a point to say he shouldn’t be dictating who can and can’t come in,” he said.

“(Jason) looks down his nose at people and says he has this criteria but what he really means is that you have to be aged around 50-60, posh and drive something like a Ferrari to make him look really good.

“There were about 15 of us in 15 different cars. I told people this was not an LLP thing and not to wear LLP gear as I wanted it to be as far away from the club as possible but I can’t do anything about people having LLP stickers on their cars. It’s a public car park and we were allowed there.

“At no point did we cause any disruption, alarm or distress. We were there for two or three hours and the police left way before that. Even one of Jason’s members said it was an ‘amazing turnout and one of the best’ they had been to.”

Police attended Port Solent car meet

During the car meet, an alleged incident also took place involving a car and a woman which police are investigating. “We received reports that at 11.15am on Sunday 3 March, a woman in her 40s had been attending a car club meeting at The Boardwalk in Portsmouth when a car was driven too close to her, causing her to have to step out of the way to avoid the vehicle. No injuries have been reported,” a spokesperson said.