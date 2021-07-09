O Sole Mio, Prezzo, and Zizzi, Port Solent’s three Italian restaurants, declared 'game on' by hoisting their flags ahead of the England vs Italy match.

In response, Port Solent staff raised an England flag to show their support for the Three Lions.

Giovanni Vaccaro, owner of O Sole Mio, considers himself the most passionate man about Italian football in Portsmouth.

English and Italian flags at Port Solent

Predicting a 3-1 win for Italy, he has hoisted three Italian flags and one English flag in his restaurant.

Giovanni said: ‘We’ve got our flags up, and we’re ready for some good football.

‘I’ve been in England for 35 years. We enjoy every time it is a World Cup or the Euro.’

All the staff at O Sole Mio are Italian, and are excitedly looking forward to Sunday’s match.

O Sole Mio's owner Giovanni Vaccaro. Picture: Sarah Standing (180555-9362)

Giovanni added: ‘It’s a lot of pressure as we will be working.

‘There’s TV everywhere to watch the football. We’ve got Italian shirts for our customers, and we’re offering a t-bone steak, chips, and a pint for £22.50, but they need to book the table as we are going to be busy.’

Lisa Fowler, events and marketing manager at Port Solent, said: ‘The hospitality industry, along with the rest of the country, has had a tough time recently, and England making it to the final of Euro 2020 has really lifted everyone's spirits.

‘It's been great to have a bit of fun and harmless competition on site and we're all really looking forward to the game on Sunday.’

