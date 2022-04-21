Port Solent to welcome Bangerz 'n' Burgerz as new restaurant opens next month

A meal at Bangerz 'n' Burgerz.

Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz, which started with a hotdog shop – Bangerz ‘n’ Brewz – in Southsea in 2018, will open its latest venue on the first floor of the Broadwalk on Wednesday, May 4.

On offer will be the chain’s signature menu of double and triple burgers, as well as its Chicago-style hotdogs and fried chicken.

Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz owner James Stone said: ‘We can’t wait to open our doors to hungry customers at Port Solent.

‘The waterside leisure destination is a perfect place for our latest restaurant - it’ll be a great experience for families, groups of friends, couples and everyone who enjoys a tasty burger, hotdog or fried chicken - with great extras.

‘We pride ourselves on working with local suppliers, including butchers, bakers and breweries, whenever we can, so that our freshly-prepared food and drink always tastes great.

‘Come along to Port Solent for a memorable meal.’

It comes fried chicken store BIRD is also set to open its latest restaurant in the waterside leisure complex in the coming weeks.

Port Solent events administrator Lisa Fowler said: ‘There’s so much to see and do at Port Solent, often with special events, so check our website for more details and enjoy a full day out, with free parking.

‘We are delighted that Bangerz ‘n’ Burgers is coming to Port Solent next month to give our visitors a new and exciting dining experience. We now offer our customers an even wider choice of restaurants in a beautiful waterside setting.’