BIRD is coming to The Boardwalk in Port Solent this month.

It will seat 60 inside and 40 outside, allowing guests to take full advantage of the marina views.

A firm date for the opening has not yet been set, but it will open in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pink waffles at BIRD which will open in Port Solent. Picture: BIRD

The restaurant has been heavily recruiting ahead of the launch including looking for managers, assistant managers, chefs and front and back of house team members with more opportunities still available.

The new opening forms part of BIRDs long term expansion and development plan, with the restaurant group already making improvements to their three London locations in Camden, Islington and Canary Wharf, as well as opening their newest restaurant in Hempstead Valley, Gillingham in November last year.

Charles Beer, senior partner, said: ‘We’re thrilled to soon be opening our doors at Port Solent. It’s a great location with a great team in place that are ready to go. We’ve been chatting to a lot of locals on our social media channels and everyone has been so welcoming and excited for us to open – as are we.

BIRD which will open in Port Solent. Picture: BIRD

‘BIRD Port Solent will also be leading the way as the first of our five restaurants to be dog friendly. We’ll also have our fantastic deals and offers available, as well as offering our guests the chance to take on the YOU v BIRD challenge – you’ll have to visit us to find out what that entails!

‘We hope BIRD can be a place for friends and family to get together, enjoy the BIRD atmosphere as well fall in love with our brilliant menu we work so hard on.’

SEE ALSO: New Thai and chicken and waffles restaurants to open at Port Solent this Easter

But what can you expect from BIRD when it opens in Port Solent?

BIRD which will open in Port Solent. Picture: BIRD

Here’s what is on the menu:

Bird Burgers

The classic bird – £8.50

The buffalo – £9

The vegan falafel burger – £9

The chilli cheese – served on a toasted charcoal bun – £10

The Nashville hot – £9

The no chick’n cauliflower burger – £10

Chicken and Waffles

London’s original waffle burger – served in two pink waffles – £14

Chilli cheese waffle – £10

Chicken and waffles – £10

Don’t forget the fries

Naked fries – £3.50

Korean fries – £5

Sexy fries – £5

Chicken buffalo fries – £8

All shook up – £3.50

Fried buttermilk chicken

It’s got to be wings – £7 (250g), £12 (500g)

Go for tenders – £7.50

Chicken scraps – £7

‘A selfish one’ (for one) – £12.50

Team goals (for two) – £25

The full squad (for four) – £50

Thigh High – four chicken thighs – £25

Sides

Mac and Cheese – £5

Caesar salad – £6 (add chicken for £2)

BIRD bulls-eye beans – £4

Padron peppers – £4

Onion rings – £4

Cauliflower bites – £5

Kaleslaw – £4

Naked potato salad – £5

The Mac and Scraps – £10

It’s Desert Time

Cinnamon Doffle – £4

Tiramisu bubble waffle – £7.50

Strawberries and cream bubble waffle – £7.50

Biscoff and Nutella bubble waffle (made to share) – £9

Mile High choc gateau – £7.50

Banana, pecan and salted caramel bubble waffle – £7.50

Drinks

Soft drinks

Classic Coca Cola – £3

Diet Coke, Coke Zero and Sprite Zero – £2.75

Life Water – £1.50

Orangina – £2.75

Feel Good – fruitful sparkling water – £2.75

Hot drinks

Flat white – £2.80

Latte – £2.95

Cappuccino – £2.95

Americano – £2.75

Tea – £2.20

Thorntons Hot Chocolate – £4

Bird shakes

The Oreo Shake – £5

The Madagascan Vanilla Shake – £5

The Strawberries and cream Shake – £5

The Lotus Biscuit Shake – £5

Cocktail time

Bloody Mary – £9

Dark and Stormy – £9

Pornstar Martini – £9

Blackberry Bramble – £8

Espresso Martini – £9

Moscow Mule – £9

Peach Bellini – £8

Aperol Spritz – £9

Frozen strawberry, apple and banana daiquiri – £8

Beers and Cider

Pale Bird – draft – £5.60

Bird Lager – draft – £5.50

Bird Cider – draft – £5.50

Pale Bird – 330ml can – £4.75

Bird Lager – 330ml can – £4.75

Bird Cider – 330ml can – £4.75

Hard Shakes

Rum shake – £9

White Russian shake – £9

Baileys and Oreo shake – £9

Wine and Fizz

Fizz, White Wine, Red Wine and Rose – in 125ml and bottle options

Shorts

Mixers – £2 to £3

Whisky – £4 25ml, £7 50ml

Vodka – £3.50 25ml, £6 50ml

Gin – from £9

White rum – £3 25ml, £5 50ml

Offers

Any burger, fries and milkshake – £14 – Monday – Friday, 12pm – 4pm (excludes chicken buffalo fries)

500G wings, fries and soft drink – £10 – Monday – Friday, 12pm – 4pm (excludes chicken buffalo fries)

2 burgers and 2 cocktails – £30 – Monday – Friday, 12pm – 4pm

Wing Wednesday – unlimited wings – all day – £15 per person