Noah Hamlet and his brother Henry Hamlet took on 5km a day for Cash For Kids and raised hundreds

Seven-year-old Henry Hamlet and his big brother Noah Hamlet, 10, spent the entire month of April completing 5km of exercise each day to give back to children less fortunate than themselves.

The Portchester pair ran, cycled, walked, paddle boarded and scooted to make up their distance each day, often juggling school and extracurricular activities but always making sure they completed it.

Supported by proud parents Chad and Nicola, the boys raised £310 for Wave 105 Cash For Kids through their efforts.

Noah said: ‘I thought it was a fun thing to do and I wanted to help children who don’t have some of the things that I do.

‘I enjoyed getting exercise and going out in the outdoors and playing with Henry and dad.’

Little brother Henry said: ‘People who don’t have things like us might need some toys and a bed if they don’t have a bed. I got fit and it was a great opportunity to get outside.’

The brothers enjoyed watching their donation page increase as supporters got behind them, and had fun exploring their local area throughout the challenge.

Chad and Nicola spurred them on when they felt like they didn’t have the energy, reminding them what they were doing it for.

Chad said: ‘Because we are fortunate people, it’s always nice as a parent to find ways to help your children see there’s another side to life and some people aren’t as privileged.

‘They really did work hard even in inclement weather to dash on the bike at the very least. They were thrilled to see that they were doing something that was worthwhile and meaningful.’

Sam Tanner, Cash For Kids charity manager, said: ‘The money they have raised will go into a grant fund which Wave 105 Cash For Kids will give as grants to local groups, hospitals and schools who know the children that will benefit personally so it’s nice for Noah and Henry to know that they will be helping children near them.’

