Catching crabs to be weighed and released on the shore alongside Portchester Castle. Picture: Mike Cooter (280522)

More than 200 youngsters and their families took part in the crabbing competition at the Fareham heritage site on Saturday, with a selection of rods up for grabs for those returning the heaviest buckets.

The event was organised by the Sea Angling Classic, which is set to host its inaugural competition this summer, with events across Guildhall Square and a boat parade leading up to the two-day competition in June.

Now budding young fishing fanatics have caught hundreds of crabs from the waterways around Portchester Castle – with every animal returned to its home after the buckets had been weighed.

And they're off! Exciting start to the crabbing competition held at Portchester Castle. Picture: Mike Cooter (280522)

Organiser Ross Honey said the event was a way for the sea angling competition to bring its environmentally friendly message to the community though a fun family-friendly activity.

He said: ‘It’s been incredibly exciting for the children and the parents as well. It highlights (the need to) respect the environment – catch, photograph, and release – and also safety on and by the water. All those things are really important to what we are doing.’

The day proved to be a big hit for families, with many saying they hoped that the crabbing competition will run again.

The giant flag to mark the start of the crabbing competition at Portchester Castle, seen from above. Picture: Ben Ford @broadcasterben @seaanglingclassic (280522)

Fareham resident Debbie said: ‘We have never done this before – it’s been great fun. The kids have really enjoyed it.’

Among those taking part were Luke Fitzgerald, who will be taking part in the competition and whose ship repair business has created the angling competition’s trophy from scrap parts from various Royal Navy warships.

Luke, who goes on regular angling trips in his boat moored in Port Solent, said: ‘We have had 60 people working on it, a lot of it hand-crafting skills, over three months worth of work.

‘The crabbing competition has been brilliant for the family – it’s good for the kids.’

The Sea Angling Classic – which is set to host 1,500 anglers - will see its winner sail home in a £150,000 high-end fishing boat.