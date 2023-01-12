Portchester man’s tragic loss will see him raising money and awareness for men’s mental health

On November 15 last year, 22-year-old Charlie James received the devastating news that his close childhood friend James White had lost his life at Portchester Railway Station.

‘I was at work when his mum phoned me and told me the news,’ said Charlie.

‘His mum is obviously in bits and he’s got younger siblings too. His younger brother is the same age as my little sister and I can’t imagine how she would feel if she got that news,’ he added.

Charlie James, from Portchester, who’s childhood friend tragically took his own life has decided to do something drastic to ‘get the message across’ about men’s mental health. Pictured: A Portsmouth shirt James had made for his friend.

James had battled mental health issues for a number of years and had been receiving help before his death.

‘He was always up for anything,’ said Charlie. ‘Even though he didn’t care about football he would always come to Fratton Park with me. He was one of the good ones.’

Now Charlie wants to raise money and awareness for men’s mental health, by completing a skydive in James’ memory later this year. Charlie, who is terrified of heights, hopes to put a poignant message across, conquering his fears just as his friend did everyday.

Charlie James, from Portchester, who’s childhood friend tragically took his own life has decided to do something drastic to ‘get the message across’ about men’s mental health. Pictured: James (left) and Charlie (middle).

‘I want to raise awareness because it’s such a big killer, you hear about it all the time. It’s hit me now that it’s happened to someone close to me,’ said Charlie.

‘I want to do something well out of my comfort zone to put the message across, I’m terrified of heights so it will be a challenge for me. My heart is set on it and when my heart is set on something I’m going to do it.’

Any proceeds Charlie raises will go towards helping James’ family with the cost of a memorial, at Portchester Memorial Gardens, where they plan to scatter James’ ashes.

‘I’ve never lost anyone in my life before, so I had no idea how much it all costs,’ said Charlie.

‘[James’ mum] has lost her son, so I want to make it so doesn’t have to pay a penny. It’s bad enough losing your son let alone having to pay for it.’

