Sophie Towers will take on the March for Migraine challenge this month and will walk 300,000 steps – the equivalent of 150 miles - to support people living with migraines, a painful neurological condition.

The 24-year-old will do the hike through Portsmouth to raise funds for The Migraine Trust, a charity that helps people with migraine.

A migraine sufferer herself, Sophie experiences as many as 12 debilitating migraine attacks each month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Towers, from Portchester is taking on the March for Migraine challenge.

Since the age of 14, she says migraines have had a huge impact on her life.

The recruitment consultant explains: ‘I’m doing this because I’ve suffered with this debilitating condition for 10 years now, and The Migraine Trust has always been a source of support for me.

‘My migraine has changed my life completely, I have chronic migraines, up to 12 a month and manage them with diet, medication and lifestyle choices.

‘It’s hard because they’ve affected my jobs, my social life and relationships. I’ve always leant on charities like the Migraine Trust to help me with the challenging days! It’s nice to give something back, and to raise awareness for something that is truly close to my heart.’

Chief executive of the Migraine Trust, Rob Music, thanked Sophie for her support.

He said: ‘We are so grateful to Sophie for taking on the March for Migraine Trust challenge to help people affected by migraines. She is a true inspiration and knows all too well just how debilitating migraines can be for the 10 million UK people with the condition.

‘Not only is Sophie raising crucial funds that will help support our work and those affected by migraine, but she’s also raising vital awareness of this often-misunderstood brain disease. We wish Sophie all the very best as she embarks on this challenge and thank her for stepping out this March to help people with migraine.’