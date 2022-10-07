And with gas being the key point of concern this winter, many of us are experimenting with different ways to cook our food.

Over the past few years, air fryers have been steadily rising in popularity – but now are skyrocketing in demand as people look to save on their energy bills.

Air fryers have skyrocketed in popularity. Picture: Adobe Stock

But are these air fryers as good as people say, and what can you actually cook in them?

How do air fryers work?

Similar to an oven, air fryers generate and circulate heat in an enclosed space.

But air fryers do this by spooling hot air – the temperature of which can be determined before cooking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By doing this, air fryers tend to turn food brown and crispy on the outside, but keeping it moist and tender inside.

They run on a mains power supply, with a variety of settings for roasting, cooking meat and so on.

Are air fryers cheaper for energy bills?

Since electric ovens are larger than air fryers, they take longer to heat up and are switched on for longer, meaning they use more energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The same logic can be applied for convection ovens.

By contrast, air fryers can reduce cooking times by up to 30 minutes, making them typically cheaper to run.

According to an article by the Daily Mirror, using an air fryer works out 22p cheaper than an oven each time you use it.

Therefore, using it daily could save you around £6.60 per month on your energy bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I get an air fryer?

The majority of supermarket retailers are now stocking air fryers.

Tesco, ASDA, Sainsbury’s and Iceland are among those that have them in stock.

Shoppers will also find them in stores such as Robert Dyas, Boots, Argos and so on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Air fryers can also be purchased online via Amazon.

What can I cook in an air fryer?

Traditional meals such as roast chicken, fish and chips and sausages are easy for an air fryer to whip up.

But you would be surprised by what else you can cook in there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quiche, stuffed peppers and even cakes can be air fried.