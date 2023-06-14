News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth area set to continue bathing in warm weather up to weekend when cloud and rain arrives

Portsmouth and surrounding areas are set to continue bathing in warm weather up to the weekend before cloud and rain arrives, the Met Office has said.
By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST

The forecaster has predicted Wednesday will see sunshine throughout the day with a high of 24C.

On Thursday, the sunny weather continues with the temperature rising to 25C before it drops down to 22C on Friday amid more sunshine.

Saturday, however, is predicted to be cloudy with a high of 21C and on Sunday the Met Office says there will be cloud and rain throughout the day with a 21C high.

Beach revellers have long enjoyed gathering at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth.Beach revellers have long enjoyed gathering at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth.
The Met Office’s summary of London and the south east said for Thursday: ‘Any early mist and low cloud quickly clearing. Otherwise dry with long periods of sunshine once again. Staying very warm, though again cooler at the coast with an onshore breeze.’

For Friday to Sunday it added: ‘Long periods of sunshine for most into the weekend. The risk of afternoon showers increasing.’

