On Thursday, the sunny weather continues with the temperature rising to 25C before it drops down to 22C on Friday amid more sunshine.

Saturday, however, is predicted to be cloudy with a high of 21C and on Sunday the Met Office says there will be cloud and rain throughout the day with a 21C high.

Beach revellers have long enjoyed gathering at the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth.

The Met Office’s summary of London and the south east said for Thursday: ‘Any early mist and low cloud quickly clearing. Otherwise dry with long periods of sunshine once again. Staying very warm, though again cooler at the coast with an onshore breeze.’

For Friday to Sunday it added: ‘Long periods of sunshine for most into the weekend. The risk of afternoon showers increasing.’