News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
13 minutes ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
4 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
4 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
4 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Portsmouth Army reservists cycle more than 2,000 miles to raise money for Earthquake Relief

A team of Army Reservists cycled a distance of more than 2,000 miles to raise money to support people whose lives were devastated in the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

By Kelly Brown
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:22 BST
Pictured is: Trudy Shah, Richard Hoggarth, Kev Joryff and Lee Pickersgill from the 128 Divisional Support REME raising funds for Earthquake Relief to support the ongoing efforts in Turkey and Syria. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-4)Pictured is: Trudy Shah, Richard Hoggarth, Kev Joryff and Lee Pickersgill from the 128 Divisional Support REME raising funds for Earthquake Relief to support the ongoing efforts in Turkey and Syria. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-4)
Pictured is: Trudy Shah, Richard Hoggarth, Kev Joryff and Lee Pickersgill from the 128 Divisional Support REME raising funds for Earthquake Relief to support the ongoing efforts in Turkey and Syria. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-4)

The team of eight from the Hilsea-based 128 Divisional Support REME took part in the challenge at PureGym Portsmouth in North Harbour which started on Friday (April 14) afternoon and saw them cycling continually for up to 48hrs to cover a distance of 2,091 miles - the equivalent distance from the UK to Turkey.

But the amazing fundraisers – supporting Turkey & Syria Earthquake Relief – were so quick they smashed their target distance in just 24 hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the organisers SSgt Richard Hoggarth said: “We have raised £1,741 so far, hopefully we can achieve the £2,000 target set.”

The event also doubled up as a recruitment drive for The Army Reserve.

Most Popular

To support the team’s efforts donate to its fundraising page.

ALSO READ: Portsmouth icon Irene Strange has celebrated turning 90 at Southsea Waverley Bowls Club

Related topics:PortsmouthTurkeySyria