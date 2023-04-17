Pictured is: Trudy Shah, Richard Hoggarth, Kev Joryff and Lee Pickersgill from the 128 Divisional Support REME raising funds for Earthquake Relief to support the ongoing efforts in Turkey and Syria. Picture: Keith Woodland (150421-4)

The team of eight from the Hilsea-based 128 Divisional Support REME took part in the challenge at PureGym Portsmouth in North Harbour which started on Friday (April 14) afternoon and saw them cycling continually for up to 48hrs to cover a distance of 2,091 miles - the equivalent distance from the UK to Turkey.

But the amazing fundraisers – supporting Turkey & Syria Earthquake Relief – were so quick they smashed their target distance in just 24 hours.

One of the organisers SSgt Richard Hoggarth said: “We have raised £1,741 so far, hopefully we can achieve the £2,000 target set.”

The event also doubled up as a recruitment drive for The Army Reserve.