Born in 1933, she grew up in Thatcham where she was the second of five children, and she was adamant that she wanted to live a different life to the one that her mother wished for her.

During her marriage to Albert, the couple spent a lot of time abroad but when they returned to England, they settled down in Southsea and Irene started making a difference in the community by running two guest houses for the homeless for 25 years.

Not only did she help the homeless, but she also served as the St Jude’s Ward councillor for eight years where she formed close bonds with many in the area.

Some of her nearest and dearest came together to celebrate her birthday and do a raffle for charity which will be distributed to three of her chosen charities.

She said: ‘I am very happy in fact I am delirious with happiness that so many friends, red hat ladies and family have all come out for this special occasion.

‘Everyone is in party mode, it is great and together with the DJ it absolutely great.’

Irene also works for the The International Society of Red Hats, Scarlett O’Hara’s Southsea, which she joined back in 2001 and a number of her ‘red hat ladies’ were in attendance.

Amongst the guests was Jean Kemp, 93, and her daughter, Christine Adams who have known Irene for decades. Jean is one of Irene’s longest friends and they lived in the same building at one point.

Christine grew up knowing Irene as auntie Irene and her family were extremely close to her.

Christine said: ‘One of my memories is we always used to go to Southsea beach with picnics and it started to rain and mum and Irene built a hut with all of the deck chairs and we didn’t have to pay for them.

‘In the old days she was like a film star and she was always quite glamorous.

‘She stayed with us, I was only a little girl, and she was going mad because we didn’t have a decent mirror to do her makeup. She was like a celebrity and she is so lovely.’

Irene has accomplished so much in her time. She is a published writer and poet, with Queen Bees being one of her most well known pieces and it is inspired by the nature in the Southsea Green Community Garden which she helped set up.

She is an exhibiting artist, an WRAF veteran and a member of the International Red Hats – and she has definitely made her mark on the city.