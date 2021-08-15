Martin Holwill watches artist Winniemmay at work. Head jam at Head Hairdressing, Albert Rd, Southsea Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120821-07)

A group of eight well-known local painters and spray can artists gathered in the garden of Head Hairdressing in Albert Road this weekend to leave their mark on its walls, as part of the third Head Jam project.

The creatives were each given a section of a blank wall to fill that will form a colourful display for customers and members of the public to enjoy.

Rick Christie, 53, the owner of Head Hairdressing said: ‘I think giving local artists a space like this and bringing them together is so important, especially at the moment. A lot of them haven’t been able to see each other for a long time so it’s really nice just to see people together in this way.

‘We were planning another Head Jam earlier than this but of course the pandemic got in the way.

‘There were still the artworks from the previous Head Jam on the walls. It was hard to say goodbye to them but we painted over them to create a blank canvas for this. I didn’t want a hierarchy in terms of the pieces so there’s space for everyone.

‘Street art culture in Southsea is amazing, it’s part of our identity.’

The finished mural includes a piece by spray can artist M One, completed earlier in the week, that depicts an NHS worker wearing a face mask.

Rick added: ‘When I saw it for the first time I got quite emotional, it’s very poignant.’

Southsea-based artist Fark was there to paint one of his signature bird designs.

He said: ‘The best thing is having everyone here together, creating and talking.

‘It’s a really positive thing.’

Keen portraiture artist Roo Abrook, 53, agreed. She said: ‘The art community here in Southsea is brilliant. Everyone is really supportive of each other.

‘So it’s great to be working alongside everyone today.’

Artist Winniemmay, 50, who is currently studying art in London but is originally from Portsmouth said: ‘I think people really relish coming together and seeing something creative.’

Other artists who took part include Korporate, This is Midge and Stu Linfield.

