HMS Tamar will spend several weeks on the US-led operation ‘Pacific Partnership’, a three-month mission to offer medical, engineering, and disaster relief support to islands and nations across the Pacific.

The Portsmouth-based offshore patrol vessel will undertake search and rescue training, support disaster relief capacity building, and host a series of outreach events with a number of Indo-Pacific communities.

The Royal Navy presence marks a ‘significant contribution’ to the annual mission, according to Captain Charles Maynard, a Royal Navy commander who is serving as exercise’s deputy commander.

An 'attack boat' astern of HMS Tamar.

He said: ‘I am delighted and honoured to be the deputy commander.

‘The exchanges from this mission create lasting bonds of friendship and trust that will endure far beyond the time the ships leave the jetty.’

The mission also sees hospital ship USNS Mercy bring more than 700 surgeons to the region ready for disaster relief and humanitarian support, according to Royal Navy Lieutenant Lesley Hailey, who is helping coordinate medical planning.

The UK-Aussie team on Mercy with Lt Hailey and Capt Maynard (second and forth on the left).

Mercy, which departed San Diego at the beginning of May, is a former oil tanker turned into the largest floating hospital in the world and the eight largest hospital in the United States, with a capacity to treat more than 1,000 patients.

Lt Hailey, who is based at Plymouth’s Derriford hospital, said: ‘For each mission stop, we will be planning a scheme of medical events with the host nation such as side-by-side engagements, environmental health and the provision of surgery onboard.’

The decision to commit two patrol ships – HMS Tamar and HMS Spey – on five-year missions to the region allows a Royal Navy vessel to participate for the first time.

Praising the Royal Navy, Pacific Partnership 2022 mission commander Captain Hank Kim said: ‘’Serving with Captain Maynard and Lieutenant Hailey, in addition to the entire Pacific Partnership crew, has been a distinct honour and highlight of my career.