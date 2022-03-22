Portsmouth Bishop angry at House of Lords support for 'DIY abortion Bill'

Bishop Philip Egan stands with concerned people who have expressed dismay at the House of Lords voting through an amendment that would reintroduce the controversial pills by post abortion scheme.

The pills by post scheme allows people to obtain tablets without seeking medical advice.

Bishop Philip Egan

Peers voted for an amendment to the Healthcare Bill introduced by Baroness Sugg by 75 to 35.

‘It is shocking that the House of Lords have supported an amendment that will end the lives of innocent unborn children, with total disregard for the health of those women using this system. I urge all MPs in the House of Commons to reject this bill and protect the sanctity of human life,’ said Bishop Egan.

The next reading of the Bill is expected on Wednesday.

It comes after Father Rosario M Ebanks, speaking at St Mary’s and St Columba’s Catholic Church in Gosport last week, sparked outrage after branding teachers as ‘devils’ and ‘abominations’ for educating children about gay and trans rights in school, raging: ‘It’s a scandal…a sin against nature’.

