Former Celebrity Big Brother and How Clean is Your House host Kim Woodburn, originally from Eastney, has leapt to the defence of self-checkouts after a shopper started a petition to get rid of the new technology in favour of the traditional human checkouts.

The petition has been signed by more than 100,000 people urging Tesco to rethink their strategy.

Born in Eastney, Kim Woodburn is best known for co-hosting the Channel 4 series How Clean is Your House? alongside Aggie MacKenzie. Kim also came third in the 19th series of Celebrity Big Brother - finishing in third place - and was the runner-up of the 2009 series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Kim, speaking on GB News, said: ‘I don't like them at all, I'm not technological and I can barely operate a telephone but I can see the necessity for it.

‘I can tell you, the technology is here to stay my love.’

When the benefit of having human interaction was put forward as a reason to get rid of self-checkouts, Kim, speaking on Dan Wootton tonight, said: ‘I could strangle you. I'd shoot you. I hate it.

‘It's a busy day and we're all mad busy and this woman bless her saying how are you today, you feel like saying get on with it.

‘You say you like the personal touch, I agree it's lovely but it never just ends with that lady, it never ends.

‘It's too busy to have a conversation about your corns and how she's doing.’