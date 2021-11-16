Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after the attack on Wednesday November 10.

At 7.40pm, a 17-year-old boy was walking along the shoreline by the Mountbatten Centre when he was approached by a group of approximately five to six boys.

Some of the boys assaulted the victim, stealing his phone and causing him to suffer minor injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal after a 17-year-old boy was mugged while walking along the shoreline by the Mountbatten Centre. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-11)

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking the public for help.’

‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened. We’d particularly like to hear from a jogger who assisted the victim and took him home.’

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44210452297.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron