Portsmouth boy, 17, injured during mugging by gang of up to six boys along shoreline path near the Mountbatten Centre
A BOY has been left with minor injuries after he was robbed by a gang of up to six boys, before being rescued by a jogger along the shoreline path by the Mountbatten Centre.
Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after the attack on Wednesday November 10.
At 7.40pm, a 17-year-old boy was walking along the shoreline by the Mountbatten Centre when he was approached by a group of approximately five to six boys.
Some of the boys assaulted the victim, stealing his phone and causing him to suffer minor injuries.
A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We have been following a number of lines of enquiry and are now asking the public for help.’
‘We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened. We’d particularly like to hear from a jogger who assisted the victim and took him home.’
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44210452297.