Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Portsmouth boy is setting his sights on becoming a Pokémon master as he heads to the world championships in Hawaii.

Declan Peers, 9, is taking part in the Pokémon World Championships in Hawaii this weekend. Picture: Fiona Peers | Fiona Peers

Declan Peers, 9, of North End, is fulfilling the dreams of many a child (and adult) that has fallen in love with Pokémon since it arrived on these shores in 1999. Over the past year he has been competing in Pokémon Trading Card Game competitions across England and Europe with his performances in those events gaining him an invite to The Pokémon World Championships in Hawaii.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Declan will be facing the best junior players from around the world as he competes to become a Pokémon champion and take home the prize of $50,000. The competition starts on Friday, August 16 and for those that make it through it will last until the final on Sunday, August 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As reported previously by The News, the invitation to the event came through earlier in the year with Declan setting up a fundraising page to help him reach the competition on the other side of the world. A combination of generous donations, support from his parents, and proceeds from selling his Pokémon cards has led to him having the funds to make the trip.

Fiona Peers, Declan’s mum, said: “He is very excited, a bit nervous about the flying, but he is very excited for the competition.

“Thank you to everyone that supported him. I really couldn't comprehend the support he received from local people, so many people came to buy his cards or just donated, we really appreciated it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona said: “We have just started the 2025 season now, which is going great. He was briefly ranked as the number one junior in the UK and he is off to a flying start. He has won 95 per cent of his games so far but he came third at the weekend which he was disappointed with as he was on a bit of a winning streak.

“He’s doing really well. After the weekend result he is now sitting third overall in the juniors but hopefully when he gets back he can reclaim top spot.”

The family will be spending a couple days before and after the competition exploring the sites in what is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Fiona said: “We are going to do a bit of sightseeing as we have a few days either side.

“We are going to go to Pearl Harbour and see something of the island so he can remember it when he is older, as the chances are he will never go back. We really want to make the most of it and it will be a great history lesson for him.”

Declan's quest to become a Pokémon master begins on Friday, August 16 where he will be looking to earn a place in the Pokémon hall of fame and take home the $50,000 prize.