Brothers, 28-year-old Gary Doran, and Ryan Doran, 27, hosted a charity football match on Saturday, May 28 alongside friends and family to help raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The event, held at the home of Havant and Waterlooville FC who supplied the use of their Westleigh Park ground at a discounted rate, saw the brothers draft opposing teams and go face-to-face in the match which resulted in the victory of team Ryan.

‘The game was closer than the score reflected, it was quite hot on the day too,’ said Gary.

The brothers were blown away with the support on the day of their charity match, and even managed to more than double their initial fundraising target of £500.

Gary said: ‘We had an astonishing 125 to 140 people turn up.

‘We went into the changing room just before kick off, to settle some of the players’ nerves and when we came back out it was just packed.’

The event was so popular that they plan to continue hosting annual fundraiser’s for the cancer charity.

‘Ryan and I only put the target at £500 as it was our first event, but we raised £1,102 so we smashed it by over double,’ said Gary.

‘I’ve been flooded with messages saying that people would like to be involved if we do it again, so me and Ryan have decided to make it a yearly event.’

Gary, from Bedhampton, and Ryan, from Havant, have since created a Facebook page – BvB events – to help promote future fundraisers and provide those hoping to be involved in the matches, with information.

Samantha Ross, family friend and manager of Cancer Research in Havant, helped the brothers organise their event and was there on the day to collect money and sell raffle tickets to attendees.

She said: ‘I’m so proud of them for what they’ve raised on their first attempt, I don’t think any of us could have asked for a better turnout. There was a lot of support on and off the pitch, we’re already planning next year.