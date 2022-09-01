Portsmouth builders merchant host bake-off to raise money for Rowans Hospice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between September 12-16, Covers is aiming to raise £30,000 for local hospice charities across the south of England.

The builders merchant will be contributing £5 for every transaction made during the week and has pledged £20,000 to the campaign and each of its 14 depots will be holding events.

Covers Timber and Builders Merchants are hosting a themed charity bake-off and have pledged £20,000 to local hospices such as Rowans Hospice.

On Monday 12, the Portsmouth depot is inviting local people to an anniversary themed bake-off, to tie in with Covers 175th birthday celebrations taking place throughout the year.

Sweet and savoury treats will be made by the branch team and judged by a representative from Rowan’s Hospice, who will be in the depot for the day raising awareness of the work the charity does.

The bake-off entries will then be sold or auctioned to customers, the local community and staff with all proceeds going towards the final fundraising amount.

Rupert Green, chairman of Covers, said: ‘Since we held our first Help for Hospices week in 2015, we have given more than £185,000 to our local charities. Like all the hospices we support, Rowan’s Hospice relies on donations to ensure it can continue to offer essential care and support to the community it serves.

‘We’re delighted to be holding our seventh Help for Hospices week and, in advance, we would like to thank everyone who joins in to support our fundraising.’

Rowan’s Hospice provides palliative and end of life care of the highest quality to those living with a life-limiting illness in Portsmouth and south east Hampshire, 90% of their income is generated by voluntary giving.

Carol Milner, director of income generation and people services at Rowan’s Hospice, said: ‘We are so grateful to Covers Timber and Builders Merchants for their ongoing and continued support of the Rowans Hospice charity in their Covers Help for Hospices week, which generates much needed income for local hospice care and helps to raise awareness of the charity and its services.