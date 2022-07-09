Environmentally friendly shampoo firm nope. has made the final of a national competition.

Buckland-born Rosie Myers, 30, has reached the final of the national competition with her firm ‘nope.’, which offers plastic free, environmentally friendly haircare.

Rosie was shortlisted to be one six finalists in the Health & Beauty Entrepreneur of the Year category.

Rosie said: ‘I’m over the moon to be shortlisted, the business has helped 1000’s of people to make the switch to plastic free hair care and this exposure can only help to grow us.’

This year, The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, in partnership with Starling Bank, had more than 5,300 entrants across the country - the most the awards has ever had.

Twelve awards will be given out per region for categories including Disruptor of the Year, Entrepreneur for Good Award, and the Great British Entrepreneur of the Year.

Notable winners from previous years include Social Chain founder Steven Bartlett, who went on to become the youngest ever investor on BBC’s Dragon’s Den.

Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, Francesca James, said the quality of this year’s entrants exemplified the strength of entrepreneurship across the UK

She said: ‘The quality of applications is consistently excellent year on year, but we have been especially blown away by the innovation, drive and determination demonstrated this year. Shortlisting from so many inspiring contenders has been more challenging than ever, with many deserving cases put forward.

‘From the pandemic to the ongoing cost of living crisis, business owners haven’t had it easy over the past few years, but it’s a testament to the tenacity and perseverance of these entrepreneurs that they have continued on their path and refused to give in.’

With the awards in their tenth year, previous winners has collectively generated over £30 billion in revenue and employed more than 450,000 people.

To mark the milestone year for the programme, entrants will have the chance to win over £30,000 worth of marketing support, and a tree will be planted for every application submitted with the support of Ecologi.