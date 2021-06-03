Furry feline Rupert came out on top in The News’ competition to find the cutest, funniest pet across the area thanks to his unusual mannerisms.

Gaining more than a third of the votes in the Top Pet 2021 contest, Rupert has brought home the kibble for owner Nicole McGregor by winning a £50 Pets at Home voucher.

Nicole, from North End, said: ‘I think he’s adorable but you don’t know if other people think the same so it was lovely to win.

Rupert the cat from North End is the winner of The News' Top Pet competition 2021

‘He’s definitely a character. I always say he’s a little boy in velvet pyjamas because he acts like a little person. He’s literally like a child but in cat form.’

The competition was open to pets of all kinds, shapes and sizes, but Rupert’s comical poses and an adorable video clip of him playing helped tip the votes in his favour.

One-year-old Rupert was treated to cod for dinner when Nicole and partner Gary found out he had won.

Nicole, 30, said: ‘He rules the house. He sits at the bottom of our bed, in the morning we wake up and he’s sitting like a human waiting for us to get him his breakfast.

‘He’s one of the family. When we sit on the sofa he joins us to watch telly. It’s like he’s smarter than us because he just humours us, he’s the epitome of laziness.

‘I’m just going about my day-to-day routine and I have to quickly take photos, it’s not staged at all.’

Rupert isn’t the only four-legged friend in the house however, as he shares his space with older sister Phoebe, West Highland terrier cross shih tzu Charlie and shih tzu cross Pomeranian Jinx, four rabbits, two guinea pigs and a pygmy hedgehog.

The funny feline taps the dogs on the head when they are being silly and playing, and will sit and count the rabbits as they head into their bed for the night.

Nicole said: ‘Rupert is friends with all of them. Everybody that knows Rupert loves him, he’s well and truly spoilt.’

You can keep up with Rupert’s antics on Instagram @rupertrooroo to see all of his funny poses.

