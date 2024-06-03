Children meet the animals at the animal farm.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-23)Children meet the animals at the animal farm.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-23)
Children meet the animals at the animal farm.Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-23)

Portsmouth Cathedral's Summer Celebration - in pictures

By Kelly Brown
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 12:34 BST
Fantastic summer was had at Portsmouth Cathedral this weekend when it hosted is simmer celebration event.

Games, a BBQ, face painting, animal farm and fun activities were enjoyed at Saturday’s free event as well as live music from jazz and easy-listening singer Stacey Mogg who serenaded the audience with soulful melodies.

Our photographer Chris Moorhouse captured these scenes:

Stacey Mogg at the Summer Celebration event at Portsmouth Cathedral, High Street, PortsmouthPicture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-27)

1. Summer Celebration

Stacey Mogg at the Summer Celebration event at Portsmouth Cathedral, High Street, PortsmouthPicture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-27) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
From left, Trudy Goodall, Ann Wilson and Mary Devonshire at the strawberries and cream stallPicture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-35)

2. Summer Celebration

From left, Trudy Goodall, Ann Wilson and Mary Devonshire at the strawberries and cream stallPicture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-35) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Benjamin Chapman, 8, in orange, at the animal farm. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-24)

3. Summer Celebration

Benjamin Chapman, 8, in orange, at the animal farm. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-24) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
The Rev Canon Harriet Neale-Stevens gets a soaking on the Douse the Dean stall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-30)

4. Summer Celebration

The Rev Canon Harriet Neale-Stevens gets a soaking on the Douse the Dean stall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-30) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth CathedralChris Moorhouse

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.