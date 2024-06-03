Games, a BBQ, face painting, animal farm and fun activities were enjoyed at Saturday’s free event as well as live music from jazz and easy-listening singer Stacey Mogg who serenaded the audience with soulful melodies.
Stacey Mogg at the Summer Celebration event at Portsmouth Cathedral, High Street, PortsmouthPicture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-27) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
From left, Trudy Goodall, Ann Wilson and Mary Devonshire at the strawberries and cream stallPicture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-35) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
Benjamin Chapman, 8, in orange, at the animal farm. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-24) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
The Rev Canon Harriet Neale-Stevens gets a soaking on the Douse the Dean stall. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (010624-30) Photo: Chris Moorhouse
