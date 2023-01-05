Portsmouth charity hosts its first ever conference to celebrate their achievements of 2022

Portsmouth charity URBOND is holding its first conference event to shine a light on the work the charity has done in the community integration and cohesion, youth support and providing education and opportunities to children in need across the world. The event will take place on Thursday, January 26 from 2pm at the Portsmouth Technopole Building, in North End.

Guests will enjoy an afternoon of inspiring speeches and presentations of all three of the programmes, Community Integration, Youth Development and Child Education along with an insight into the goals for the upcoming year.

URBOND’s founder, Ousmane Drame, had a dream that the charity would provide people with a platform where they could express themselves without judgment, and integrate in a place where everyone feels welcome no matter how much they earn or which culture their family comes from.

He hopes that the event will give people a better understanding of the charity.

He said: ‘It will present the impacts URBOND and its staff and volunteers created in 2022, along with the plans the charity has in place for the next coming year. We look forward to the conference and welcoming a new audience to URBOND.’

The Community Integration Programme was built off the back of local integration issues and aims to help advance racial harmony, equality and diversity within the city and so far over 40,000 people spanning 78 different nationalities have benefitted from the programme.

The charity’s Youth Development Programme is working to drive opportunities, wellness and success for young people and their future and is addressing prevalent issues in the city such as youth crime, obesity, low literacy rates and unemployment.

Finally, URBOND’S Child Education Programme is helping improve child education and provide opportunities to children in need in the Republic of Guinea (Africa), where there are major shortfalls and a severe lack of opportunities for young people. Guests will hear from some of the charity volunteers who took the trip to the Republic of Guinea in October 2022, at the event this month, where they will share their experiences.

To book your free place at the conference visit urbondconference.eventbrite.co.uk.

