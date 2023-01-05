Toy poodle Bobbie-Thierry, has eagerly celebrated his as he turned 19, and his owner Tracey Conway believes he could be one of the oldest dogs in Hampshire.

Tracey has had her precious pup since he was six weeks old and the pair have been inseparable ever since, and she is excited to see him continue to love life.

She said: ‘He has been with me since he was six weeks old and he is absolutely amazing.

Tracey Conway's dog, Bobbie-Thierry, a toy poodle, is celebrating his 19th birthday and she believes he is one of Hampshire's oldest dogs. Picture: Habibur Rahman

‘No one can believe that he is this old because he is so happy and he climbs up the stairs still and he is in good shape. I can’t believe he is 19. I think he could be one of the oldest dogs in Hampshire.’

Tracey was determined to get Bobbie-Thierry back on track and she extensively researched ways to help him and she decided that she would start cooking his meals from scratch to ensure that she could monitor what was in his food. Six years later, and her fury friend is thriving and happy.

19 year old Bobbie-Thierry at his home in Gosport on January 4. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Each day, she cooks him a dinner of mince meat, sweet potato, broccoli and cauliflower all mixed together.

Tracey also had Henry the dog, who was related to Bobby-Thierry, and the two dogs were named after footballer Thierry Henry.

She said that in his lifetime he has had to have a procedure on his eyes to get rid of cataracts but he has generally been a healthy boy.

