Toy poodle thought to be one of the oldest dogs in Hampshire celebrates 19th birthday
AN ADORED toy poodle, thought to be one of the oldest dogs in Hampshire, has celebrated his 19th birthday.
Toy poodle Bobbie-Thierry, has eagerly celebrated his as he turned 19, and his owner Tracey Conway believes he could be one of the oldest dogs in Hampshire.
Tracey has had her precious pup since he was six weeks old and the pair have been inseparable ever since, and she is excited to see him continue to love life.
She said: ‘He has been with me since he was six weeks old and he is absolutely amazing.
‘No one can believe that he is this old because he is so happy and he climbs up the stairs still and he is in good shape. I can’t believe he is 19. I think he could be one of the oldest dogs in Hampshire.’
Bobbie-Thierry was born with a heart murmur and has had to have six monthly check ups ever since- but on one of his check ups six years ago, the vets found high levels of creatine in his blood test results.
Tracey was determined to get Bobbie-Thierry back on track and she extensively researched ways to help him and she decided that she would start cooking his meals from scratch to ensure that she could monitor what was in his food. Six years later, and her fury friend is thriving and happy.
Each day, she cooks him a dinner of mince meat, sweet potato, broccoli and cauliflower all mixed together.
Tracey also had Henry the dog, who was related to Bobby-Thierry, and the two dogs were named after footballer Thierry Henry.
She said that in his lifetime he has had to have a procedure on his eyes to get rid of cataracts but he has generally been a healthy boy.
She added: ‘I think changing his diet definitely helped because that resulted in his levels coming right back down to what they should be.
‘He loves his home comforts, he loves his bed and he is just a lovely boy. He has been my best friend since I bought him at six weeks old. I am really aware of his age and his heart condition and I am making the most of the time we have together.’