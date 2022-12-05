The popular Holiday Activities and Food programme returns from December 17-23 for children and young people aged five to 11 and 11 to 16.

HAF Fun Pompey, started back in 2021 by Portsmouth City Council, encourages children to eat healthily, be active and develop new skills and hobbies during half term breaks. This year, the programme is even more important for families due to the cost of living crisis.

The HAF Fun Pompey scheme operates throughout the year

The scheme is funded by the Department of Education HAF initiative. Children who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals and families who have been referred by a professional serve can attend the events for free. There are also pay-as-you-go spaces to allow all children in the city to benefit from the programme.

Each activity lasts at least four hours long and the children are provided with a nutritious meal to aid relief for parents and guardians during the festive period.

Councillor Suzy Horton, deputy leader and cabinet member for children, families and education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘HAF Fun Pompey is an incredible initiative that is making a huge impact in Portsmouth, especially in the current climate. HAF never fails to provide an enriching and enjoyable programme for children, young people, and families.

‘I hope many families can use the programme to relieve pressures this winter and provide children and young adults with exciting opportunities to develop new talents, discover new dreams and most importantly, have fun.’

According to Portsmouth City Council, there are roughly 8,000 children in the city who receive free school meals. The city council has enlisted help from 27 providers this winter, to ensure there is a wide range of activities suitable for all children depending on their age, ability, and interest.

These activities will be taking place at a variety of different venues throughout the city. To attend, children must be booked by their parents and carers. Bookings for the winter activities are now live with limited spaces available.

