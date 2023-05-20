News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival: 13 photos of people enjoying spicy chillis and refreshing gin at Fort Purbrook

Fans of fiery food and gin connoisseurs were spoilt for choice at Portsmouth’s second Chilli and Gin festival.

By Joe Buncle
Published 20th May 2023, 19:33 BST
Updated 20th May 2023, 21:40 BST

The event saw traders selling homemade hot sauces, home-grown chilli peppers and artisanal gins and kicked off at Fort Purbrook today (Saturday) and will also run tomorrow. The festival, the only in the UK which combines chilli and gin, featured live music from the Big Noise Community Samba Band and a chilli-eating competition hosted by Shahina Waseem – the ‘UK Chili Queen’.

NOW READ: Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival: I fought the chillies and the chillies won

Shahina said: ‘I’ve never been defeated in 97 chilli-eating competitions in the last 11 years. It’s all about not losing. I’ll be crying from round one and people in the audience will be going “she’s out next” – it’s literally just willpower. I want to get this world record no-one else has around the world, which is to get to 100 contests undefeated. It’s opened up all these opportunities to travel around the world and you get recognised for it. It’s amazing.

Shahina added that she avoids the hotter chillies in her own cooking because of her ‘fear of the pain’, but enjoys a mild spice.

This year’s chilli-eating competition was won by Michael Hunt.

Bradley Scarborough, who runs Chillies from Widley with his father, said: ‘Dad grows these about 10 minutes from here – anything from a mild heat chilli all the way up to a Carolina Reaper.’

NOW READ: The Portsmouth Chilli & Gin Festival returns, when is it, where to get tickets, what's on offer?

Richard Dampney of Dampney’s Remarkable drinks said: ‘We do homemade fruit liqueurs based on gin, vodka and rum. We had a very successful year last year when we came and it’s just as good this year.’

Richard added that his elderflower gin was the most popular on the menu.

The Portsmouth Chilli & Gin Festival at Fort Purbrook, Portsmouth. From left, Sophie Phelps, James Krauze, Faye Joyce and Tom Krauze.

1. Chilli and Gin Festival at Fort Purbrook

The Portsmouth Chilli & Gin Festival at Fort Purbrook, Portsmouth. From left, Sophie Phelps, James Krauze, Faye Joyce and Tom Krauze. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
UK Chilli Queen Shahina Waseem

2. Chilli and Gin Festival at Fort Purbrook

UK Chilli Queen Shahina Waseem Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Action from the chilli eating event, won by Michael Hunt, left

3. The Portsmouth Chilli & Gin Festival at Fort Purbrook

Action from the chilli eating event, won by Michael Hunt, left Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
From left, Steph Massie, Steph Busby and Helen Yianni.

4. The Portsmouth Chilli & Gin Festival at Fort Purbrook, Portsmouth

From left, Steph Massie, Steph Busby and Helen Yianni. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GinPortsmouth