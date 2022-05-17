Burga, which offers a takeaway and delivery service, opened in Willis Road yesterday, with hundreds of orders within its first afternoon of trading thanks to a free burger promotion.

Onwer Yaqub Ahmed, a business management student at the University of Southampton, said he hopes the menu will stand out with its range of colourful burger buns.

The 24-year-old said: ‘I feel recently there are burger joints opening left, right, and centre – but I feel we stand out...I feel we are different, because we make everything fresh, from the sauces to the salads.

New fastfood takeaway, Burga, is opening in Willis Road, Portsmouth on Monday 16th May 2022 and is giving away free burgers

‘And we have the colourful buns which makes us standout – we have bagel buns, black buns, and pink buns.

Burga’s menu includes a burger with double smoked cheese and turkey bacon in a black seeded bun, as well as a burger in a pink bun with beef chilli and crushed Doritos.

The outlet also offers a range of hot dogs, donuts, milkshakes, vegetarian options, and more.

Yaqub set up the franchise’s first venue in Southampton in 2019 - and the Portsmouth venue has been a long time coming.

Pictured: Staff Riaz Uddin, Owner Yaqub Ahmed, Daman Berham, Nuno Alves, Ivo Enchev at Burga, Willis Road, Portsmouth Picture: Habibur Rahman

The 24-year-old said: ‘To be honest my plan was to open this site about six months down the line from the first one. It took quite a while to find a site and with Covid-19 it was hard going.’

A sit-down dining option or another venue in the area could be on the cards, depending on the success of the business, according to Yaqub.

He said: ‘The plan is lets see how this store goes, and if the demand is there, we may get a dine-in (area), we may go into other areas close to Portsmouth.’

Pictured: Some of Burga menu items.

From today until Thursday, all orders will enjoy 40 per cent off, while Friday to Sundays sees a 30 per cent reduction.

Yesterday’s opening saw the kitchen handing out free burgers from 2pm to 5pm, while hungry customers could try the menu with 50 per cent off all order from 5pm to 12am.

To claim the discount, visit eepurl.com/h0aj0P