Portsmouth City Council buys the former Tricorn site as part of area regeneration plans

Real estate investment and development advisor Delancey previously owned a long lease for the site – but now the council has full land ownership.

The site will continue as an NCP managed car park until required for development.

The area north of Commercial Road has long been a subject of debate, with plans stretching back to when the Tricorn – a Brutalist-style shopping centre – was demolished and became the Market Way car park in 2004.

The former Tricorn site in City Centre North has been purchased by Portsmouth City Council, as regeneration of the area is planned. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Now the site’s purchase marks the second major land acquisition in the city centre completed by the council within twelve months, following the authority’s purchase of the former Sainsbury's site on Commercial Road in March 2021.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council said: ‘Listening to people's views on the city centre through the Local Plan, the Imagine 2040 City Vision, and other council-led engagement, we have been working to a strategy that will protect its future.

‘We know more needs to be done to improve the high street in the core area and we also know that there are opportunities to make significant improvements in City Centre North and City Centre South. I'm delighted to say that we are going to make those improvements and this significant land purchase is more evidence of that.’

The creation of a large, public park is at the heart of the plans, alongside the development of around 2000 new homes.

Cllr Vernon-Jackson added: ‘We are currently working through the planning process and aim to submit a planning application before this summer.

‘People have already told us what they need and want to see in the city centre through the Local Plan surveys but there will be an opportunity to comment on this specific regeneration project in more detail at a public consultation planned for the summer.’

