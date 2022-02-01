Flowers and floral tributes left for 18-year-old woman from Gosport who died after collision near Gunwharf Quays
FLORAL tributes have been left at the site of a fatal crash involving an 18-year-old near Gunwharf Quays, as Portsmouth residents continue to send their ‘deepest sympathies’ to the young woman’s loved ones.
On Saturday night at around 10.30pm, an 18-year-old woman from Gosport died following a collision involving a bus at the junction of St George's Road and Gunwharf Quays.
The incident has shocked the city, with those passing the scene at the time finding the sudden tragedy deeply ‘upsetting’, and residents expressing their sympathy with the young woman’s friends and family.
Now more than a dozen bouquets and floral tributes have been laid at the site of the incident.
It comes after Stagecoach issued a statement saying that the bus company is ‘fully supporting the police’ in the investigation into the collision.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the reference number 44220040000.