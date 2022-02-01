On Saturday night at around 10.30pm, an 18-year-old woman from Gosport died following a collision involving a bus at the junction of St George's Road and Gunwharf Quays.

Now more than a dozen bouquets and floral tributes have been laid at the site of the incident.

Floral tributes have been left at the site of a fatal collision outside Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Habibur Rahman

It comes after Stagecoach issued a statement saying that the bus company is ‘fully supporting the police’ in the investigation into the collision.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101, quoting the reference number 44220040000.

A police cordon closed several roads near Gunwharf Quays on Saturday night due to the fatal incident.