The council is continuing its work with residents to ensure that everyone is looking after their mental health and general wellbeing amid the cost-of-living crisis.

As part of its online cost-of-living hub, it is offering a free wellbeing service that can help people on a number of issues including mental health, smoking, weightloss and domestic violence support.

It also offers advice on how to quit smoking in a healthy and effective way as well as providing support with staying active.

Portsmouth City Council can help residents on a range of wellbeing issues

Amy, 38, from Portsmouth, quit smoking with the help of Verity from the wellbeing service. Amy was most impressed with Verity's experience and how she worked through trial and error to find the best way forward.

Amy said: ‘Unlike a family member or friend telling you off, Verity helped me become more mindful and understand my addiction. I hope more people get in contact with the wellbeing service, as Verity has changed my life for the better.’

On the online hub, there is an outline of activities that are taking place including ramblers wellbeing walks which welcome everyone and take place in a variety of places across the city.

Portsmouth City Council has launched a campaign to make sure residents can get help during the cost-of-living crisis

If you are a smoker or want to reduce your alcohol intake, Wellbeing Portsmouth can offer a range of services to help you get you back on the right track by providing free and non judgemental advice.

Womens Aid has found that the cost-of-living crisis is preventing people experiencing domestic abuse from fleeing their situation, and the council have a list of links and numbers that victims can go to.

There are a number of services that people can access if they need some support and these can all be found on the Portsmouth City Council’s online cost of living hub.

Portsmouth residents wanting to find out more can visit www.wellbeingportsmouth.co.uk or call 023 9229 4001.