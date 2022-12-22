Each year, millions of lights are thrown away and they generally contain materials such as copper which can be recycled, and the council is asking that you do exactly that.

By recycling these broken goods they can be turned into creations that can be of use to people from bikes to toys to more lights.

Wrapping Christmas presents. Picture: Adobe Stock

If you have a doorstep collection, place your unwanted lights in a carrier bag on top of the bin, not in it, and if you have a communal collection, ensure that you take them to a collection point such as the tip.

