Portsmouth City Council urges people to recycle their Christmas lights
PORTSMOUTH City Council are urging people to recycle this Christmas.
As Christmas trees pop up in people’s houses and lights twinkle, the Portsmouth City Council are asking everyone to maintain their recycling efforts, particularly if you have fairy lights that are no longer any good.
Each year, millions of lights are thrown away and they generally contain materials such as copper which can be recycled, and the council is asking that you do exactly that.
By recycling these broken goods they can be turned into creations that can be of use to people from bikes to toys to more lights.
If you have a doorstep collection, place your unwanted lights in a carrier bag on top of the bin, not in it, and if you have a communal collection, ensure that you take them to a collection point such as the tip.
For more information, go to the council’s website.