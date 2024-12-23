Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon and Festive Half - 41 fantastic pictures of runners taking on the challenge including the 5k and 10k Turkey Trot

By Joe Williams
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:59 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 12:01 GMT
Runners took to the picturesque waterfront of Portsmouth to take on a winter challenge – with many in festive attire.

The Portsmouth Coastal Waterfront Marathon and Festive Half Marathon took place on Sunday, December 22, with runners setting off from The Pyramid Centre in Southsea. Hundreds of runners took place with a number of different distance challenges taking place on the day, including the Southsea 5k and 10k Turkey Trot.

Participants young and old got into the festive spirit, with many donning Christmas outfits such as Santa suits, Elf costume, and even a Christmas tree. The event run by Believe & Achieve proved to be a success with a fantastic atmosphere on show throughout the day.

Here are 41 pictures of runners on the picturesque route:

Runners donned festive attire for the Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (221224-05)

1. Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon and Festive Half

Runners donned festive attire for the Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (221224-05) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
A number of runners dressed up in festive outfits to take on the challenge. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (221224-11)

2. Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon and Festive Half

A number of runners dressed up in festive outfits to take on the challenge. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (221224-11) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
One runner took on the challenge dressed as a Christmas tree, baubles and all! Picture: Chris Moorhouse (221224-08)

3. Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon and Festive Half

One runner took on the challenge dressed as a Christmas tree, baubles and all! Picture: Chris Moorhouse (221224-08) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
There were a number distances taking place at the same time: The Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon and Festive Half Marathon as well as the Southsea 5k and 10k Turkey Trot. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (221224-75)

4. Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon and Festive Half

There were a number distances taking place at the same time: The Portsmouth Coastal Waterside Marathon and Festive Half Marathon as well as the Southsea 5k and 10k Turkey Trot. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (221224-75) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:ParticipantsSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice