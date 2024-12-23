The Portsmouth Coastal Waterfront Marathon and Festive Half Marathon took place on Sunday, December 22, with runners setting off from The Pyramid Centre in Southsea. Hundreds of runners took place with a number of different distance challenges taking place on the day, including the Southsea 5k and 10k Turkey Trot.
Participants young and old got into the festive spirit, with many donning Christmas outfits such as Santa suits, Elf costume, and even a Christmas tree. The event run by Believe & Achieve proved to be a success with a fantastic atmosphere on show throughout the day.
Here are 41 pictures of runners on the picturesque route:
