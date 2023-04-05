Picture: Contributed

Character parades, quizzes and more from a galaxy far, far away will take centre stage at Portsmouth Guildhall on June 3 and 4, as an all-new Star Wars zone is brought to the convention.

Created by Joker Squad, guests will be transported to the marketplace of Tatooine. There, you can enjoy photo opportunities with screen accurate props including a Pod Racer and Han in Carbonite – as well as become immersed in a drumming experience with an Ewok and interact with characters from across the Star Wars universe.

A spokesman for Joker Squad said: ‘We are delighted to announce that we will be attending the ever-growing Portsmouth Comic Con 2023. Once again, we will bring our wide range of authentic costumes and our sense of camaraderie, fun and friendship to the event. Guests can expect to encounter and interact with Stormtroopers, Bounty Hunters, Scoundrels and Wookie co-pilots alongside a range of other characters.’

Bringing you the best in comic, film, TV and pop culture entertainment, Portsmouth Comic-Con 2023 is promising to offer some of the greatest creators in the industry come together with a whole range of panels, displays, workshops, exhibitions, cosplay and interactive fun for all to enjoy – with further special features for 2023 already confirmed as a Jurassic Experience, villains, the multiverse and a Doctor Who 60th anniversary celebration.