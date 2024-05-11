As the first day of the weekend Comic Con event kickstarts, hundreds have turned out to get a glimpse into the days ahead of them. Queues spiralled around Guildhall this morning as people eagerly anticipated teh gates opening at 10am – and less than two hours in, it is already proving to be a phenomenal day.
Here are 16 amazing pictures from this morning’s Comic Con antics:
1. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024
People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con. Pictured: William Riddell, 11Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024
3. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024
4. Portsmouth Comic Con 2024
