Portsmouth Comic Con 2024: Guests sport outrageously brilliant costumes for first day of Comic Con

By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th May 2024, 11:28 BST
From Batman to Harry Potter to Dr Who there have already been scenes of people sporting fantastic costumes.

As the first day of the weekend Comic Con event kickstarts, hundreds have turned out to get a glimpse into the days ahead of them. Queues spiralled around Guildhall this morning as people eagerly anticipated teh gates opening at 10am – and less than two hours in, it is already proving to be a phenomenal day.

Here are 16 amazing pictures from this morning’s Comic Con antics:

People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con. Pictured: William Riddell, 11Picture: Habibur Rahman

People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con. Pictured: William Riddell, 11

People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con.

People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con.

People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con.

People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con.

People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con.

People have been sporting incredible costumes for the first day of Portsmouth Comic Con.

