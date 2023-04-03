In an international initiative the organisers of the Portsmouth Comic Con will be bring a flavour of Japanese comic art to the streets of the city in the form of an art trail which will feature some of Japan’s emerging talent.

The trail will be running from April 3 to 16 where 20 pieces of art can be explored in a free trail poster sites across the city as part of the International Art Trail 2023. These posters will link to the Comic Con website for a background of the artists and their work, short interviews and a map of all artwork locations.Working with Adam Pasion, who is a Nagoya-based indie publisher for Big Ugly Robot Press, will be five exciting voices in the independent comic scene who will be presented. These artists will be Tomomi Mooney, Victor Edison, Chieko Kobayashi, Michiru Morikawa and Tetsuya Yamamoto. The trail has been developed by Creative Co-ordinator for Portsmouth Comic Con and illustrator, Jonathan Scott, who also devised the successful trail of Thai art that was presented at Portsmouth Comic Con 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Comic Con has arranged a trail of Japanese comic artwork around the city. Pictured: The work of Michiru Morikawa

Jonathan said: ‘It has been a great experience to work with Big Ugly Robot Press on this project and explore manga and Japanese influences on the modern world of comics. Translation has sometimes been a challenge, but it has been fantastic to connect across the globe over a shared passion for comics.’

All 20 pieces of art will also be displayed at Portsmouth Comic Con on June 3 and 4, 2023. Portsmouth Comic Con, which is being held at Guildhall, will welcome some of the greatest creators in the industry come together with a whole range of panels, displays, workshops, exhibitions, cosplay and interactive fun for all to enjoy with special features for the biggest, family-friendly Comic Con of its kind confirmed as a Jurassic Experience, Star Wars Zone, Villains, the Multiverse and a Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad