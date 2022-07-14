Portsmouth comic Sunjai Arif is cutting his long hair off for the Little Princess Trust, to help children with cancer

It could be argued Sunjai Arif has some of the best hair in the business, and he wants to chop it all off to create a beautiful wig through the Little Princess Trust.

He said: ‘I want to help a little girl achieve her dream of looking like a Disney princess.’

Earlier this year, Sunjai was diagnosed with cancer and has spent the last six months fighting off the disease.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth comic Sunjai Arif as Disney's Moana. He is chopping his hair off for The Little Princess Trust

‘I was very lucky to catch it early and had the best chance of beating it,’ he added, ‘I’m happy to say after all my treatment it seems to be gone.’

Sunjai, who took a show called Which Disney Princess Are You? to Edinburgh in 2019, says he is anxious about facing the chop: ‘A lot of my stage persona leans on having wild hair and humorous appearance, now I’ll just have to rely on actual jokes.’

Despite the apprehension, he also says he is always conscious of people who aren’t so lucky and wants to do something to help, especially for the children.

‘I hate asking for money but it costs over £500 to make just one wig for a child who has lost their hair. There are countless good causes out there but this one is very important to me.’

‘Lots of people have said I could provide comic relief to cancer patients on the children’s ward but I’m trying to ease their suffering not make it worse!’