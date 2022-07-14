Many countries need proof of vaccination before entering the country - with entry rules often changing at short notice.

Portsmouth City Council, delivering travel advice, said: ‘Being fully vaccinated will give you the best chance of being able to visit the people and places you want to see.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gatwick Airport. Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

‘Make sure you allow enough time to get digital or paper proof of your Covid-19 vaccination status before you are due to travel.

‘Get the latest advice on travelling abroad from England, which includes a handy checklist of what you need to do to travel abroad. For up-to-date information on coronavirus entry requirements and travel warnings by country, go to .gov foreign travel advice.’

For jabs people should:

Book online at NHS.UK Find a convenient walk-in clinic – no appointment needed for this option and you don’t need to be registered with a GP. Ring 119

Offering advice on having a digital NHS Covid Pass, the council advice read: ‘An NHS Covid Pass proves you have been vaccinated. It shows information about your vaccination status, test results and recovery from the coronavirus. It may take up to five days for vaccines to show in your Covid pass.

‘You can show your pass on a smartphone or tablet. The pass can be scanned to check and validate your Covid-19 status in venues in over 60 countries and territories, including those in the EU.

You can get a digital NHS Covid Pass:

Online(age 12 years+) Using the NHS App (age 13 years+) By visiting the NHS website

Anyone living in the UK who cannot access online services, and has had both doses of a vaccine, can request a paper letter from the NHS by calling 119.

Letters are available for people travelling within four weeks of making a request. Letters will not be processed if you are travelling more than four weeks after you have asked for a copy.

Make sure you allow enough time to get digital or paper proof of your Covid-19 vaccination status before you are due to travel. Letters can take up to seven postal days to arrive.