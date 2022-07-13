STR Group in Cosham. Picture: Google Maps

The Cosham-based company, which has more than 140 staff, said it launched the initiative give staff more time with their families.

Already staff have been praising the move, calling it an ‘amazing benefit.’

Martin Hodgkinson, STR Group’s learning and development consultant, said: ‘I think the early finish on a Friday is a great idea. It works really well for me as I have two young children who I don’t get to see much in the week, so I will be spending some quality time with them on bike rides, in the garden and paddleboarding.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its inception in 2000, they have grown to become a global provider of staffing solutions and offer a range of bespoke staffing programmes to clients around the world in the automation, architecture, built environment, engineering, and maritime services.

Clive Hutching’s, STR Group’s executive director said: ‘Here at STR we’ve always changed with the times, whether it’s having the right tools to perform, the right environment to work in or award-winning recruitment training. The early finish Friday is an initiative that reflects our desire to support our staff with their own down time needs.

‘Let’s enjoy the summer together.’

Some of the company’s US team will also benefit by moving to a 4-day working week.