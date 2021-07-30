Portsmouth council prepares for court hearing after beginning legal proceedings to evict travellers who set up more than a dozen caravans on Milton Common

THE city council has begun legal proceedings to evict travellers who have illegally set up camp in Portsmouth.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Friday, 30th July 2021, 12:28 pm

More than a dozen caravans have parked on Milton Common, causing anger amongst both politicians and residents who live nearby.

Earlier this week, landowner Portsmouth City Council sent officials from the anti-social behaviour unit to deal with the group, which has also set up kennels and chicken coops.

Read More

Read More
Anger as more than a dozen caravans set up camp on Milton Common in Portsmouth

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Travellers pictured at Milton Common on Thursday evening

When this failed to move the travellers along, the council took the next legal steps to evict the group.

A council spokesperson said: ‘After carrying out welfare checks, we served notices to quit on two groups of travellers earlier this week, as the landowner.

‘They haven't left, so we've begun legal proceedings to evict them.

‘We expect to get a court hearing early next week.’

Other vehicles, including quad bikes, are parked on the common, and rubbish has been left strewn across the area.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, with 70 per cent fewer adverts for less than 20p a day.

PortsmouthPortsmouth City CouncilMark Waldron You