Donald and Patricia Stubbington celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary at their home in North Boarhunt, Fareham, on November 1 alongside their nephew Steven who travelled from Brighton to see the pair.

‘We’re getting older and a bit more tired. I don’t think we were going to have a party, but it doesn’t matter because we had messages from various different people,’

We have some very good nieces and nephews who look out for us,’ adds Patricia.

The now 93-year-olds, who have been avid readers of The News for many years, first met at a dance in Wickham and were married at Wickham Church at a sunny service 70 years ago, followed by a honeymoon in Torquay, Devon.

‘We stayed with a friend in Fareham that night and we travelled down to Devonshire the next morning,’ says Patricia.

‘We went to catch the bus the next morning and it didn’t arrive! A taxi happened to go by and Don just waved and he turned round and picked us up and we got to catch the coach,’ she adds.

The couple also stay in regular contact with Don’s younger sister Peggy, who recently moved to New Zealand, and her daughter Caroline who both sent their congratulations from down under.

‘The years slip by, not much has changed here really, except you don’t see so many people now because most of the people in the village used to work on the land - as my husband did.’

Don worked on the land growing vegetables for the family business and Patricia worked in a local cake shop.

On the topic of advice for younger generations on how to have a long-lasting and ‘very’ happy marriage, such as one like the pair say they have had, Don jokes: ‘There isn't any secret really, but if you only speak to each other now and again.’

