Portsmouth couple to host second annual fundraiser in memory of beloved son Arthur who was stillborn

Natalie and Shane Dormer, from Portsea, lost their precious son Arthur who arrived stillborn at Queen Alexandra Hospital on October 22, 2021 at 26 weeks old.

On Saturday, January 28 they are holding their second fundraising event in his name to help ‘keep his memory alive,’ with the previous event in March raising a total of £1,601 for charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraiser, due to start at midday will be held at the Hampshire Rose pub in Widley and will see the likes of Hampshire Cosplay make an appearance and live music from Dave Martin.

Arthur's parents, Shane and Natalie Dormer at last year's fundraiser at the Falcon pub, Waterlooville, for Hannah's Holiday Home, in memory of Arthur Dormer who was stillborn after 26 weeks Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190322-37)

All profits from the day, which is also set to include a barbecue, raffle, tombola, a silent auction, games such as guess the name of the teddy and face painting by family member, Ellie Willers, will go towards Hannah’s Holiday Home – which provides respite breaks to ill children and their families.

Co-founder of the charity, Pam Marshall, who set it up after her daughter, Hannah, died aged 10 in 2004, will also be there at the family fun day in support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than a year on, the couple, who have two other children – 10-year-old George, and Lily, 11 – say the grief doesn’t get any easier.

Natalie said: ‘Lily struggled with it quite a bit because she was really excited, we did the gender reveal, I did everything by the book and I just felt I was robbed of my pregnancy. It comes in waves, some days are a lot easier than others. Christmas was quite hard and his first birthday. The kids were still involved and I did buy him a birthday balloon and write out a card for him.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children on the bouncy castle at last year's fundraiser Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 190322-39)

‘Shane is always there if I need him,’ she adds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: The Food Bank Run founded by Fareham Running Club is gaining pace in 2023

Natalie was experiencing placenta previa, which occurs when a baby's placenta partially or totally covers the mother's cervix, and on October 1 doctors found that Arthur’s heart had stopped. On October 19 Natalie took a tablet to induce labour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family hope to raise even more this year than their first fundraiser, with a goal of £2,000.