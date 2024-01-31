Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David George, 35, popped the question to Aaron Mackay, 34, both of Portsmouth, with "will you" and "marry me" written on pizzas at Frankie & Benny's in Gunwharf Quays on Friday, January 26. The restaurant was the location of their first date seven years ago and has now been involved in another of their relationship landmarks. The opportunity came about after David applied to a competition that Frankie & Benny's ran offering a free engagement party and a pair of rings worth £2,000 to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Aaron said yes as the restaurant cheered and applauded the occasion with the couple then going to a private function to celebrate with their family and friends. It was a night that David will never forget. He said: “The proposal was so emotional, lots of cheering, crying and full of happiness. We hope to be married by this summer and if not, next year for sure. The proposal night went so quick and it was so enjoyable I want to do it all again! Getting down on one knee was the highlight and having the pizza’s read ‘Will You’ and ‘Marry Me’ created so much confusion for Aaron. I played along with it for a split second and then he really was in shock when I opened a mini pizza box to showcase the rings. We just cried and had a round of big applause from everyone. It was very special, it will be one of our go-to’s for life as our first date was there.”

The competition was run by Frankie & Benny's to give a couple a chance to get engaged who otherwise may not have been able to due to the cost of living crisis. The restaurant received over 300 applicants with David and George ending up as the lucky winners. Unbeknownst to Aaron, David applied after the couple had to put their engagement dreams on hold due to the economic climate and having to support his mother through ill health.