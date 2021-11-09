Portsmouth couple's dreamy sunflower setting at Hayling for 'amazing' wedding

Mandy and Gavin Ross. Pictures by Carla Mortimer.

The Portsmouth couple celebrated their marriage at the Newtown House Hotel at the historic and stunning location on Hayling Island, inviting 100 guests to join them on their special day, and were delighted with the effort made by all involved.

‘They excelled themselves, they really exceeded my expectations’, says Mandy.

The couple looked fresh out of a fairytale as they stood surrounded by a sea of yellow sunflowers, sporting practical footwear alongside their formals, a pair of welly boots to wade through the waterlogged field.

Mandy, 36, says there were mixed emotions on the day of the wedding, ‘it was a long time coming, we had already moved our wedding from August 8, 2020’.

Mandy says the day was ‘utterly amazing’ but her late father was ‘the one piece missing’ after losing him unexpectedly in April this year, as he was originally due to attend the date first set exactly a year before.

‘He was there in spirit without a doubt, it rained right up until half an hour before the wedding and then the sun came out for the rest of the day’, says Mandy.

‘I’m sure that he had something to do with it’ she adds.

On the day, Gavin, 44, was suffering from wedding day jitters, ‘Gav was nervous right up until the moment I walked down the aisle’, says Mandy.

However, the nerves soon melted away as Mandy and Gavin met to exchange their vows.

Mandy, from Havant, and Gavin, from Waterlooville, met at the casino in Gunwharf Quays and Mandy, sceptical of Gavin’s intentions, initially questioned the number he had given her but she soon proved to be his lucky token.

‘I got quite ratty with him and said ‘if you’re going to give me your number, give me your real one or don’t bother asking’ says fiery Mandy.

17 years later Gavin demonstrated his loyalty on a wedding day so dreamy that it would invite envy from a disney princess.

Whilst the majority of their shared time is spent with friends and family, Jet setters Mandy and Gavin, who live in Bedhampton, have visited the likes of Vegas and Miami and are also fond of a weekend getaway.

‘Prior to the pandemic, we would regularly go away for a weekend, Gav would play golf and I could do some spa treatments’, says Mandy.

The pair had originally planned two honeymoons for their wedding and Mandy explains they are now ‘playing catch-up’ on lost time following the aftermath of the pandemic and now have ‘lots to look forward too’.

Having just returned from a Mediterranean cruise the couple are excited for their honeymoon and next adventure, a luxurious trip to the Caribbean booked for January 2022 as well as a trip to Santorini planned for July next year.

