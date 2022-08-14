It happened on the roundabout at Park Road North and New Road at 5.15pm and involved a white Renault.
The cyclist, a 67-year-old man from Portsmouth, suffered a head injury and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for further assessment.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.
Call 101 or submit a report via the police website, quoting the reference 44220328354.