A CYCLIST suffered a head injury following a collision with a car in Havant on Saturday.

By Steve Deeks
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 2:24 pm

It happened on the roundabout at Park Road North and New Road at 5.15pm and involved a white Renault.

The cyclist, a 67-year-old man from Portsmouth, suffered a head injury and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital for further assessment.

Police appeal

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

Call 101 or submit a report via the police website, quoting the reference 44220328354.